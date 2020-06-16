FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower than normal humidity the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak “backdoor” cold front will push into the area later today. This cold front is considered “backdoor” because it will move from NE to SW.
Don’t think of this front in terms of a temperature dropper, but more so a humidity dropper. Drier air behind this front will yield lower humidity levels Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.
A few spotty showers will be possible south of Baton Rouge this afternoon as the front drifts through the local area.
We stay dry and a little more comfortable Wednesday. You’ll enjoy the morning more so than the afternoon as early morning lows dip into the mid to upper 60°s.
Spotty showers return Thursday afternoon as southerly winds and subsequent moisture returns.
We stay mainly dry through Father’s Day. We’ll have a few showers to dodge Sunday afternoon, but don’t cancel any outdoor plans with dad as most are expected to remain completely dry.
A trough of low pressure will work in from the north for the following work week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase and that will result in a slight downward trend of afternoon highs.
