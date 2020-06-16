FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another few days of low humidity on the way thanks to slight cool front

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic Basin, but neither shows much potential for development. A low pressure area along the southeast U.S. coast has been tagged as Invest 94L. The NHC is giving 94L just a 10% chance of development before it moves inland over the Carolinas within the next day or so. The other area being monitored is just off the northern coast of South America and east of the southernmost Antilles. It too is posted with just a 10% chance for development over the next five days.