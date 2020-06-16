FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another few days of low humidity on the way thanks to slight cool front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday afternoon came with plenty of sunshine and mainly fair weather clouds. We did see a few popping t-showers in the southern parishes, but most of the WAFB area remained dry. It certainly was a warm, if not hot, afternoon, but the heat wasn’t overly oppressive thanks to the northerly flow through the day and the tolerable humidity.
A “backdoor cool front” will work through the region Tuesday evening and overnight. By “backdoor,” we mean a front that will cross the region from the northeast to southwest. Remember, most of our fronts come in from the northwest or west. That front has sparked a few Tuesday afternoon showers and an occasional pop of lightning, mainly near the coast and to the west of the viewing area. On the heels of that front will be a surge of less humid air from the north.
You will likely notice the drop in humidity Wednesday. Morning starts will be in the mid to upper 60s for much of the WAFB region, a reflection of the drier air mass filtering into the area. Afternoon temperatures will still reach the low 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods, but those low 90s will actually feel like the low 90s thanks to the dip in local humidity.
Too bad the drier air won’t hang around for very long.
Although the humidity will be slowly increasing, Thursday won’t be bad at all and even Friday and Saturday will be not be oppressively hot. But Gulf-fueled humidity will be back to something more typical of mid-June by Sunday.
Highs from Wednesday into Saturday will be in the low 90s, with a few WAFB communities possibly reaching the mid-90s by Saturday. Morning lows will return to the 70s by the weekend as low-level Gulf moisture increases.
Rain chances will remain on the low side, however, with only spotty afternoon showers (10% chance or so) expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Nudge those rain chances to 20% to 30% for Father’s Day afternoon.
The extended outlook calls for scattered to numerous showers and t-storms Monday and Tuesday of next week, with scattered mainly afternoon t-showers expected through the rest of the work week.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic Basin, but neither shows much potential for development. A low pressure area along the southeast U.S. coast has been tagged as Invest 94L. The NHC is giving 94L just a 10% chance of development before it moves inland over the Carolinas within the next day or so. The other area being monitored is just off the northern coast of South America and east of the southernmost Antilles. It too is posted with just a 10% chance for development over the next five days.
