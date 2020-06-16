EBR School System asking for families’ input in returning for 2020-2021 school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System are working on plans for the 2020-2021 school year and want to hear from families to help them determine the safest and most practical ways to return to school.
An official plan for reopening schools has not yet been approved by the school board.
However, school officials are seeking input from families to help them develop a plan for reopening.
The school system has created an online survey for families to give their input.
