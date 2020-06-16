Blackwell still haunted by LSU’s poor preparation and game plan in 2011 BCS National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly nine years have passed since LSU’s miserable 21-0 defeat to Alabama in the 2011 BCS National Championship game.
But if you listen to Tigers’ former offensive lineman Will Blackwell talk about the defeat, it might as well have happened yesterday.
Blackwell still has plenty to say about LSU’s offensive game plan (or lack of), a head-banging month of preparation, and the Tigers’ maddening stubbornness as the game unfolded.
He also shared his thoughts on the longtime controversy surrounding quarterback Jarrett Lee and the decision to keep him on the sideline that evening.
And although Blackwell harbors plenty of frustration for former LSU head coach Les Miles, he’d like to bury the hatchet.
