African American museum reopens in time for Juneteenth; organizers announce schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The O’Dell S. William African American Museum has officially reopened.
Visitors can stop in to see historic artifacts and read about African-American history on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sadie Roberts-Joseph who previously owned and operated the museum was killed in July 2019. Her children will now oversee the operations of the museum.
Roberts-Joseph also contributed to Juneteenth celebrations in Baton Rouge. This year, community leaders and activists will collaborate instead of holding separate celebrations.
“All of these organizations coming together and saying that we want to move Baton Rouge forward, that Juneteenth matters to Baton Rouge, that our community cares about collectivities and it cares about diversity and that’s why Juneteenth is important - for this community moving forward,” said Myra Richardson.
Richardson is helping organize the event for the Juneteenth weekend. She believes the celebration is necessary now more than ever before.
“This is a moment to reflect and to celebrate and I think we need it right now, especially with these tumultuous times, and it is very trying and it’s a little depressing and I think this is a moment to say let us celebrate and let us reflect on the history of the significance of it all,” Richardson said.
Juneteenth stems back to African-American slaves in Texas finally got word of their freedom more than two years after all other slaves were declared free in the United States. now it is celebrated widely to honor that occasion.
“It is a moment for us to celebrate the ability for black people to transcend their issues and to continuously try to fight and continuously try to elevate our communities,” said Richardson.
Juneteenth will kick off Friday, June 19, with celebrations at the Odell S. Williams African American museum and millennial Park. There’ll also be a March, lunch, and many more activities on Saturday, June 20, in downtown Baton Rouge.
