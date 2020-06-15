Unity march held in E Feliciana Parish

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Minister’s Conference held a peaceful protest march Monday afternoon (June 15) outside the courthouse.
This was unrelated to the debate going on inside about the presence of a confederate statue outside the building. This march was about unity throughout the parish and the entire country. People marched around parts of Clinton and were also able to register to vote if they needed to do so. The organizers of the event say the march was all about bringing people together.
“We are standing for unity, peace, love, joy, solidarity among the entire community, not only this particular town, but the entire parish. We know what’s going on in the country and we’re just doing our part,” said Burnett King with the East Feliciana Minister’s Conference.
The Clinton Police Department gave the group a police escort throughout the march.
