SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Broadmoor Bucs kicked off Sportsline Summer Camp for 2020 on Monday, June 15.
Senior Ty’Rez Hawkins plays running back, wide receiver, kick returner, and defensive back. He said Broadmoor is going to “win every match.” The 170-pounder who didn’t even play last year is brimming with optimism for his Bucs.
The cannon, the upset of John Curtis, and the days of Rusty Price are long gone, as well as the big playmakers from last year that are part of a long list of seniors who’ve departed. So, on paper, it’s hard to find a reason for optimism. But don’t tell that to the Broadmoor Bucs.
“There’s a lot of unknowns, but sometimes, that’s not always a bad thing,” said head coach Cyril Crutchfield.
Hawkins sat out last year for personal and family reasons but he says he’s dedicated himself to making Crutchfield’s second season with the Bucs a winner, bringing speed and energy to playing about five different positions.
Crutchfield took South Plaquemines to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome three straight years with a powerful high-scoring spread offense but that’s been more than a decade and this challenge is a big one.
