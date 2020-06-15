1 shot in Lower 9th Ward bringing total to 17 shot in New Orleans since Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Villere and Tupelo streets in the Lower Ninth Ward.
Police say arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday afternoon
No additional information about the shooting is available at this time.
The shooting comes after 16 others were shot around the city. Four of those shooting were fatal.
If you have any information that can help this police investigation, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.