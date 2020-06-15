Police respond to Cortana Walmart parking lot; avoid the area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the Cortana Walmart parking lot Monday afternoon.
The call went out around 2 p.m. Monday, June 15. A perimeter has reportedly been set up around the Cortana area. The Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and EMS are all responding.
BRPD is asking people to avoid the area.
Officials say there have been no reports of injuries at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more.
