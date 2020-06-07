Police looking for alleged thief after shot goes off at Cortana Walmart during struggle with EBRSO deputy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson with EBRSO says a deputy who was working an extra duty shift at the Walmart was notified by the store’s loss prevention department that someone was trying to steal from the store. The deputy and the loss prevention employee confronted the suspect, and a struggle ensued inside the store just before the exit, officials say.
During the struggle, a shot went off, EBRSO says. It’s unclear if this shot came from the deputy’s weapon or if the suspect was possibly armed as well.
The suspect fled the store and possibly got into a vehicle, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies are actively searching for the suspect.
Officials obtained surveillance video from Walmart to get a description of the suspect. They say he’s a black male in his 30s who is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. He has shoulder-length dreads and facial hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a white shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 225-389-5000.
Click here for the full details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.