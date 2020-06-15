Mayor Broome hosting virtual town hall about school safety during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host a virtual town hall meeting featuring Baton Rouge educational leaders from LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA), and other organizations Tuesday, June 16.
Broome and educational leaders will discuss the many academic and financial needs of students as they prepare for their education in the upcoming school year.
Leaders will also discuss:
- Mental health and emotional support for students transition into college
- Support for K-12 students
- Admissions process for college-bound students
- COVID-19 updates regarding the TOPS award for first-time and continuing students
Important financial aid/FASFA information
The virtual event will be moderated by Dr. Pamela Ravare-Jones, the assistant chief administrative officer with the mayor’s office, and Brittani Williams, a financial aid and career development specialist with LOSFA.
The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register for the event by clicking here.
You can send any questions you have for the organizers of the town hall by emailing coronaquestions@brla.gov.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.