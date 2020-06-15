La. governor applauds Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workplace protections

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling confirms what we have long known: prejudice and discrimination on any basis, including sexual orientation and gender identity, are not Louisiana values and should never be tolerated,” Gov. Edwards said. “When I issued the non-discrimination executive order in 2016, I knew that we were on the right side of history, and today’s historic decision affirms that belief. Sex-based discrimination has no place in our great state, much less in places of employment. Louisiana’s diversity of people and ideas makes us stronger and better. Every citizen deserves the opportunity to be successful and thrive.”