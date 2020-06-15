Former LSU QB Joe Burrow nominated for Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WVUE) - The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees.
Each institution nominates one male and one female student-athlete for the award.
The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.
2019-20 Female Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:
Bailey Hemphill, Softball, Alabama
Katie Izzo, Cross Country, Arkansas
Alison Maillard, Swimming & Diving, Auburn
Trinity Thomas, Gymnastics, Florida
Sabrina Vega, Gymnastics, Georgia
Leah Edmond, Volleyball, Kentucky
Tonea Marshall, Track & Field, LSU
Julia Johnson, Golf, Ole Miss
Rickea Jackson, Basketball, Mississippi State
Kylie Deberg, Volleyball, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, Basketball, South Carolina
Erika Brown, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee
Ally Watt, Soccer, Texas A&M
Maria Bulanova, Bowling, Vanderbilt
2019-20 Male Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:
Zane Waddell, Swimming & Diving, Alabama
Mason Jones, Basketball, Arkansas
Derrick Brown, Football, Auburn
Kieran Smith, Swimming & Diving, Florida
Rodrigo Blankenship, Football, Georgia
Immanuel Quickley, Basketball, Kentucky
Joe Burrow, Football, LSU
Waleed Suliman, Cross Country, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Basketball, Mississippi State
Danny Kovac, Swimming & Diving, Missouri
Itay Goldfaden, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina
Carey McLeod, Track & Field, Tennessee
Shaine Casas, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M
John Augenstein, Golf, Vanderbilt
The Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.