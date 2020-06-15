FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, sticky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Monday out-the-door is uneventful in the world of weather.
You likely noticed the return of a bit more humidity over the weekend, not terribly humid, but a reminder that we are now rounding the corner on the last few official days of spring.
Overall, very little day to day change in your forecast.
Not much expected on First Alert Doppler radar today or tomorrow, sunny skies and light northeasterly winds a high today topping out in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy and on the steamy side – a low near 70°.
Tomorrow, a high of 92° with plenty of June sunshine!
