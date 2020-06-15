FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps, manageable humidity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level low that is situating itself over the Carolinas is forecast to remain stationary for the next several days.
The local area will remain sandwiched between high pressure to our west and this low pressure system to our east. This setup will allow for the local area to see northerly flow helping to usher in dry air. This will cause dry weather for the rest of the week with a period of low humidity.
It stays hot though with afternoon highs in the low 90°s each afternoon. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive so, feels-like temperatures will stay close to the actual air temperature. Regardless, outside workers should remain diligent in staying hydrated and using sunscreen.
You’ll certainly have a chance to do yard work in the coming days. You might also have to bust out the sprinkler a couple of days this week to keep the yard in tip-top shape.
The low pressure system along the East Coast will begin to push out into the Atlantic by late week. A trough will push down from Canada by Father’s Day Sunday opening the door to a slight rain chance.
Shower chances will continue into next week with a slight cool down thanks to the additional clouds and rain.
