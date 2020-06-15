FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions continue for most of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a mostly dry Monday with just a few blips on Doppler radar during the afternoon. You may have noticed a slight uptick in the humidity through the afternoon as temperatures in the low 90s felt more like the mid 90s. But then again, that’s normal for the WAFB region in mid-June. The limited afternoon showers will subside into the evening, with mainly fair skies expected through the night and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s daybreak temperatures will run around 70° for metro Baton Rouge.
A fading “backdoor” cool front will slip into the viewing area Tuesday afternoon and evening. As is typical with fronts at this time of year, do not expect a big drop in temperatures behind the front. However, we will get a dose of drier (less humid) air as the front slips in from the northeast. It will be a mainly dry front, although we could see a spotty shower or two during the afternoon, especially closer to the coast. Highs Tuesday will still reach 90° to the lower 90s for most of the region, but the dip in humidity should make for a nice evening as well as allow Wednesday morning temperatures to slip into the 60s.
Unfortunately, unlike last week, the drop in our humidity won’t last very long. Gulf moisture slowly returns Thursday into Friday, with spotty showers possible both afternoons. Highs will be in the 90s both days.
The Northern Hemisphere summer solstice (the astronomical start of summer) arrives Saturday at 4:43 p.m. But let’s face it, it has felt like summer for weeks now, and you can expect it will feel like summer and act like summer Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 90s will feel like the mid to upper 90s both days. While Saturday looks like a fairly dry day (rain chances at 10% or so), plan for a few more afternoon t-showers Sunday (30% rain chance).
The outlook into next week calls for a typical summer setup, with morning minimums in the low 70s for the capital region with scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers each day and afternoon highs running in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a non-tropical low off the Southeast U.S. Coast. The disturbance is expected to drift northward Monday night towards the coast of the Carolinas, then drift inland sometime Tuesday afternoon or evening. Development chances are set at just 10%.
