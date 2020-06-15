FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions continue for most of week

A fading “backdoor” cool front will slip into the viewing area Tuesday afternoon and evening. As is typical with fronts at this time of year, do not expect a big drop in temperatures behind the front. However, we will get a dose of drier (less humid) air as the front slips in from the northeast. It will be a mainly dry front, although we could see a spotty shower or two during the afternoon, especially closer to the coast. Highs Tuesday will still reach 90° to the lower 90s for most of the region, but the dip in humidity should make for a nice evening as well as allow Wednesday morning temperatures to slip into the 60s.