EBRSO identifies suspect involved in incident at Cortana Walmart in which gun went off

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO detectives are looking for the suspect involved in the Walmart shooting this afternoon after he assaulted and attempted to disarm a deputy, ultimately discharging a weapon while just outside the store entrance.
Gabriel Nicole Francis (dob 5/24/89), of 6061 Plank Road, is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer, Disarming a Police Officer, Theft of Goods, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Battery of a Police Officer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000.
