E. Feliciana officials to consider removing confederate statue outside courthouse
The East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton with a Confederate monument out in front.
By Mykal Vincent | June 15, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 8:14 AM

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and other police-involved confrontations caught on camera, some of the conversations are now focusing on confederate statues and symbols.

On Monday, June 15, East Feliciana Parish leaders will meet to consider removing a confederate statue outside the parish’s courthouse, according to police jury agenda.

This is something that has come up over the past few years.

In July 2016, a proposal to remove the statue was denied.

In June 2019, an appeals court rejected a black man’s request to move his trial to a courthouse without a Confederate monument out front.

More: Attorney files appeal after judge denies motion for change of venue due to Confederate monument outside of E Feliciana courthouse

Residents will be given a chance to weigh in. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Police Jury building on 12064 Marston St in Clinton.

