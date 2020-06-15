Denham Springs man arrested in connection with crash that killed twin brother

NORWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with Louisiana State Police say they have arrested a Denham Springs man in connection with a fatal crash that left his twin brother dead.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 15 in East Feliciana Parish.
Investigators say Edward Slaven IV, 27, of Denham Springs, was traveling with his two passengers were traveling eastbound on LA 422 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when for reasons still under investigation, the truck went off the road and hit a tree.
The front seat passenger Edward Slaven III, 27, also of Denham Springs, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scrantz.
Scrantz says the backseat passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries she sustained in the crash.
Slaven IV was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries he sustained in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.
Scrantz says Troopers arrested Slaven IV after he was medically cleared from the hospital on charges of negligent homicide, negligent injuring, careless operation, and driving under suspension.
Investigators say they do not know if Slaven IV was impaired at the time of the crash but Troopers collected a toxicology sample from him for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
Troopers want to remind drivers that all occupants in a vehicle must wear a seatbelt.
Authorities say statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
