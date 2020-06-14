25-year-old woman’s death investigated on Spanish Town Road

By Kevin Foster | June 13, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 9:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide investigators were on scene in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road Saturday, June 13, investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department detectives are investigating the death of Courtney Lee.

Baton Rouge Fire Department initially responded to a call regarding a brush fire around 3:30 p.m.

While extinguishing the fire BRFD discovered Lee’s body. Detectives state that the evidence suggest this to be a homicide.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

