25-year-old woman’s death investigated on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide investigators were on scene in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road Saturday, June 13, investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department detectives are investigating the death of Courtney Lee.
Baton Rouge Fire Department initially responded to a call regarding a brush fire around 3:30 p.m.
While extinguishing the fire BRFD discovered Lee’s body. Detectives state that the evidence suggest this to be a homicide.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
