FIRST ALERT FORECAST: You’ll need the sprinklers for most of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain hot and dry through the upcoming work week.
If you work outdoors be sure to use sunscreen and stay hydrated. If you are serious about the yard you’ll probably need to bust out the sprinkler from time to time this week.
Afternoon highs each day will reach the low 90s with feels-like temperatures reaching the mid-90s on occasion.
Drier air will be working in on the west side of an upper-level low that is expected to sit across the SE U.S. in the coming days.
This lower humidity levels some by mid-week, but only briefly.
The low will lift to the NE by the end of the week allowing for a trough to approach.
As of now, we’re keeping the Father’s Day weekend mainly dry.
If you have outdoor plans with dad, keep them. Just keep an eye on our free First Alert Weather App to track the scattered t-showers that are forecast to develop.
The following work week will see an increase in rain chance and subsequently a slight decrease in afternoon high temperatures.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.