FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers to close out the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small uptick in moisture will result in a few isolated to scattered thundershowers this afternoon.
Don’t expect coverage to be very widespread as most will stay completely dry. That means the forecast will be hot and humid for most.
Highs today will top out in the low 90°s. It will be a dry work week as an upper level low along the East Coast keeps northerly flow in place.
This will allow drier air to filter into South Louisiana for mid week bringing a slight dip in humidity levels once again. Temperatures stay plenty hot though with highs topping out in the low 90°s each day.
Use sunscreen and stay hydrated if you work outdoors.
By the Father’s Day weekend, a trough will be dipping down from the north. This trough will open the door to a few showers next weekend.
Don’t cancel any outdoor plans with dad though as rain coverage will stay isolated to scattered in nature.
We should see a slight decrease in afternoon temperatures as rain chances begin to increase for the beginning of next week.
