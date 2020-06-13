19-year-old killed in fatal crash in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
According to Louisiana State Police during the investigation, Brennan Butler, was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 42, Burbank Drive, in a Toyota RAV4 and for unknown reasons passed another vehicle on the right shoulder and subsequently ran off the roadway to the right.
After exiting the roadway, the Toyota entered a ditch and struck a culvert.
LSP states that Butler was properly restrained; however, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment at this time is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
