Slim chance for a shower Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Easterly wave and a slight uptick in tropical moisture will move overhead to end the weekend.
These changes will result in a few spotty afternoon showers.
The best opportunity for rain will come along the coast Sunday afternoon. Even then, rain coverage should stay isolated to widely scattered.
With the increase in moisture, morning lows Sunday won’t be as cool as they have been. Expect early morning lows in the upper 60s.
Humidity levels won’t be oppressive Sunday, but you’ll likely notice the uptick.
The good news is that northerly flow reasserts itself Tuesday into Wednesday and briefly brings about low humidity levels.
Humidity levels will climb as we move towards the end of the workweek and the Father’s Day weekend.
The weather will be dry for the upcoming work week.
Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-90s each day.
If you work outdoors be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.
By Father’s Day weekend, the local area will be caught between a ridge to the east and an approaching trough from the west.
This should allow for a few afternoon showers and t-storms next Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday.
Certainly don’t cancel any outdoor plans you may have with dad as coverage looks to remain 20% to 30% at this time.
Better rain chances are expected to occur for the beginning of the following work week as the trough moves overhead.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.