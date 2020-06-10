Saturday, June 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Saturday, June 13, at 11:57 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 46,283 positive cases - 1,288 new cases, LDH is reporting a backlog from three labs of 560 cases dating as far back as April 25.
- 2,891 deaths - 8 new deaths
- 542 patients in the hospital - decrease in 7 patients
- 76 patients on ventilators - increase in 2 patients
- 33,904 patients recovered - no change (only updated on Mondays)
