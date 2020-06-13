Salmonella found in some raw macadamia nuts leading to recall

Salmonella found in some raw macadamia nuts leading to recall
Some NOW brand raw macadamia nuts have been recalled after a batch taken as a sample from a larger batch tested positive for Salmonella contamination. (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Kevin Foster | June 13, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 6:08 PM

(WAFB) - Some NOW brand raw macadamia nuts have been recalled after a batch taken as a sample from a larger batch tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

Some nuts from the larger batch were shipped nationwide and sold online.

Consumers are asked not to consume nuts that come in packaging with the following information:

Description: NOW Real Food® Raw Macadamia Nuts, Unsalted, 8 oz. pouch

Item Number: 7119

Lot Number: 3141055

Best By Date: 01/2021

Return the nuts to the place of purchase. Contact NOW with any questions by calling 888-NOW-FOOD (888-669-3663).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.