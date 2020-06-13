NOPD sergeant under investigation for social media posts, comments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A sergeant with New Orleans police is under investigation for recent social media posts.
According to representatives with the department, Anthony Edenfield has been decommissioned and stripped of his police duties pending an investigation.
The social media posts Fox 8 obtained span from May 28th to this past Sunday. The posts share links to news stories about protests in Minneapolis and looting. Above the articles are comments from Edenfield, like "SAVAGES!!!! ANIMALS!!!!”.
In this Facebook post dated May 30, Edenfield calls the protesters ‘idiots’, saying they’re acting like ‘animals’.
Sgt. Edenfield goes on to say, "This s*** has moved on from being about George Floyd. These idiots want to act like animals, block the road and start a checkpoint asking people if they are police officers? I am running them over and shooting if lethal force were my only way out. The a****** under the truck got what he deserved.”
