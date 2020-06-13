Man killed in fatal crash in WBR

BUECHE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 12.
According to officials, Michael Walker, 53, was traveling south bound on LA Highway 983 in a Ford F-150, when the Ford ran off the roadway to the right.
The Ford then re-entered the southbound lane and subsequently exited the roadway to the left and overturned.
LSP states that Walker was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries where we was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers believe that impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
