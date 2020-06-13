Local La. governments now hold power to approve tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products

(WAFB) - Legislation signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards arms local governments in Louisiana with the power to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from all or part of sales and use taxes.
“Cash-strapped families should not have to choose between food and diapers for their babies. Girls who cannot afford tampons should not be forced to skip school because they are menstruating. Elderly people on fixed incomes should have every opportunity to live out their days in sanitary conditions,” said the bill’s sponsor, state representative Aimee Adatto Freeman, in an editorial to the Advocate newspaper.
Freeman said the passage of the legislation is a step in the right direction to move the state from, “the bottom of virtually every national ranking on health and women’s issues” and demonstrate the state’s “true values.”
