FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, mainly dry forecast to continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay hot as we move through mid June. The lower than normal humidity will actually continue for the next several days as we continue to see an influx of drier air.
The start of our weekend will be similar to the day’s previous. Expect abundant sunshine today with warm temperatures, but comfortable conditions.
Some moisture is forecast to return tomorrow which might be enough to trigger spotty to isolated thundershowers.
The best opportunity for seeing a stray shower will be south of the interstate corridor Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb above normal by a degree or two for the upcoming work week.
If you work outdoors, be sure to wear sunscreen as we expect to see a sun/cloud mix each day. Also stay hydrated and take breaks inside A/C occasionally if possible.
Little to no rain is expected to remain in the forecast as we move into the Father’s Day weekend. Most should have dry outdoor plans with dad either Saturday or Sunday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.