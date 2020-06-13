Firefighter injured battling blaze at Fountain Motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling a blaze at a motel.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to the fire in the 9000 block of Airline Highway around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
According to officials when firefighters arrived on scene there was smoke coming from the building.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading.
BRFD officials stated that the cause of the fire was electrical.
