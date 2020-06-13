Family unites in faith as 76-year-old coronavirus survivor returns home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After months of fighting the coronavirus in the hospital, Tom Gilmore is back at home with his family.
In celebration of Tom’s return home, family and friends held a parade in his neighborhood. It gave Tom a moment he and his loved ones will never forget.
“It is such a wonderful feeling. Everyone in our family is so grateful, so relieved just to have him home again, safe and sound and home again," said Tom’s daughter, Wendy.
Tom was diagnosed with coronavirus back in March and spent 89 days in the hospital facing the odds.
Like many others, he worried if he would make it out alive.
“Well Dr. Brierre called me the night of the day I admitted him to Baton Rouge General and he said if your husband makes it, it will be a long rocky road because we have thrown the kitchen sink at him to save his life,” said Tom’s wife, Lynn.
Lynn says she turned her focus to helping her husband recover, even though she could not physically be with him.
She says she found solace in praying the rosary on a swing Tom bought her.
“If it wouldn’t have been for those things that I could turn to and go to. I don’t know what I would have done,” said Lynn.
Through prayer, love, support from family members, friends, and his doctors, Tom did get better.
He and his family are now getting back to normal and they are thankful for every moment.
“I think if I have experienced anything from this and experienced as a family is that you’re never alone both physically and spiritually. It was great to see everybody come out and know that there was that much love and support there. Also, knowing that spiritually we’re never alone either. The Lord is there, even if you don’t see him. He is still present,” said Tom’s son, Doug Gilmore.
The family says it’s that spiritual presence and the faith in their higher power that they’re feeling now more than ever, now that they’re all together again.
