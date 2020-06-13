BRPD investigating Chippewa Street homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of Chippewa Street on Saturday, June 13 around 2:45 a.m.
According to detectives, Jarvis Mabry, 31, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds and was dead at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
