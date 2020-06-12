Mayor Broome signs Executive Order to establish COREI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed an Executive Order to establish the Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion (COREI) on Friday, June 12.
The commission will work to instill the practice of racial equity and inclusion throughout the city-parish government and Baton Rouge community.
“The only way for us to move forward as a community of peace, prosperity, and progress is to ground ourselves in racial equity, social justice, and social cohesion within the infrastructure of our government systems and our society,” said Mayor Broome.
The Executive Order will be effective June 12 and will be in effect for 90 days.
The COREI agenda serves as a roadmap for the private and public sectors to create opportunities for increased community engagement, apply training, framing, and other tools to continually improve outcomes related to race. The four major focus areas include:
- Community and Economic Development
- Education, Health and Human Services
- Arts, Culture & Community Based Nonprofits
- Government Entities
The commission will meet bi-monthly and be comprised of individuals from each of the four major focus areas, five at large residents from East Baton Rouge Parish, and student body presidents from Southern University, Louisiana State University and Baton Rouge Community College.
Anticipated goals for the commission:
- Convene open and honest dialogues with public and private sector leaders, as well as with community members from across the city-parish;
- Collection of data disaggregated by race and ethnicity (where applicable) or other proxies, such as policies, practices, attitudes, and culture and the recommended implementation of potential changes to and construction of these areas identified through this lens.
- Offer specific recommendations and develop a work plan that brings community voices and concerns into action.
- The COEI will report to the Mayor-President and Metropolitan Council on performance and attainment of racial equity goals, and other directives set forth in this Executive Order
Residents interested in participating in the Mayor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion can apply at brla.gov/equitycommission.
