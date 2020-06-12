La. Office of State Fire Marshal testing whether live music venues can host shows during Phase 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are just getting into Phase 2 of Louisiana’s reopening plan. Where Bars can now have 25% of its normal capacity, but you still can’t really dance. However, live music shows may soon be allowed across the state.
Back in the middle of March, when the COVID-19 stuff really started, Parish County Line was scheduled to play at the Texas Club.
"It's been closed. We haven't taken a dime in, it's tough," said Mark rogers, co-owner of The Texas Club.
Saturday night, June 13, they'll be back on stage, but with a few some changes for their fans
“Rather than putting 1200 people in here, we’re going to put 250, and everyone’s going to be able to be seated,” said Rogers.
And now there’s a sign of life again at the club, as the State Fire Marshal is using The Texas Club as a guinea pig of sorts, to see how live music venues can host shows during these reopening phases.
"We're going to be the first show in Louisiana, legal show, so we'll see what happens," said Rogers.
“I mean from going from playing two to three shows a week, to zero. It’s been really tough, and I speak for a lot of musicians around here," said Derek Shipley, with Parish County Line. "And that’s what this is all about right here, is to try and get back to playing music.”
Shipley is the lead singer, acoustic, and rhythm guitar player for Parish County Line.
He says musicians across Louisiana need the business as well, and they can still have fun while being safe.
"We really appreciate them working with us and listening to us, and allowing us to show them that we can do this, and we're going to get it done. And hopefully we can get all these musicians back to work around Baton Rouge," said Shipley.
The club will have masks, hand sanitizer, and you’ll have to stay at your own table. But still it’s a great start.
“We’ll be happy if we can at least put enough people in here, where we can make some sort of profit,” said Rogers.
Doors will open Saturday at 7:30, and the show starts at 9.
