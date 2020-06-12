Southern and CareSouth partner to provide COVID-19 testing for employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and CareSouth Medical and Dental have partnered to provide COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations to its Baton Rouge employees with no out of pocket expense.
“Southern University continues a mission of access through CareSouth in this extremely important endeavor,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus. “As we continue to plan for the safe return to campus this fall for not only our students, but for all of our valued employees, it is imperative that we provide onsite testing and other services. CareSouth has a proven track record of servicing our community with optimum health care.”
Beginning in August testing and vaccinations will be made available all employees of Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
CareSouth will provide medical personnel to conduct the testing and to deliver vaccines. Facilities at Southern’s College of Nursing and Allied Health and the mobile unit from the Ag Center will also be utilized.
“CareSouth is very proud to partner with Southern University to continue to do our part to help slow the spread of this virus,” said Matthew Valliere, chief executive officer for CareSouth. “Our mission is to make healthcare accessible to everyone and we’re excited to assist this premier institution in making our community better and safer for everyone. This partnership is another way we can support the great work that Southern does.”
Employees can use their insurance plans to receive services. CareSouth will work with individuals on a sliding scale if they do not have insurance.
