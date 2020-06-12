Solidarity march held in St. Francisville Friday

Solidarity march held in St. Francisville Friday
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12. (Source: Breanna Willis)
By Rachael Thomas | June 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 8:22 PM

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A solidarity march was held in St. Francisville Friday evening (June 12) to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12.
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12. (Source: Breanna Willis)

The group in West Feliciana Parish gathered at the corner of Royal and Ferdinand in downtown St. Francisville and marched to Parker Park. Organizers say the peaceful protest was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. A voter registration booth was also set up as part of the event.

A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12.
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12. (Source: Breanna Willis)
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12.
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was held in St. Francisville Friday, June 12. (Source: Breanna Willis)

The march was held following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The man’s death has sparked numerous protests and demonstrations across the country in recent weeks.

Click here to watch a video of the demonstration provided by organizers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.