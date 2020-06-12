Solidarity march held in St. Francisville Friday

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A solidarity march was held in St. Francisville Friday evening (June 12) to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The group in West Feliciana Parish gathered at the corner of Royal and Ferdinand in downtown St. Francisville and marched to Parker Park. Organizers say the peaceful protest was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. A voter registration booth was also set up as part of the event.
The march was held following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The man’s death has sparked numerous protests and demonstrations across the country in recent weeks.
Click here to watch a video of the demonstration provided by organizers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.