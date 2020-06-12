’Snap the ball, T-Bob!’: Will Blackwell recalls infamous LSU clock debacles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU head coach Les Miles won nearly 80% of his games with the Tigers.
However, Miles had a tendency to lose track of the game clock.
Two of the most infamous cases of this occurred within a year’s time. There was the 2009 contest at Ole Miss and then the 2010 home game against Tennessee.
The Tigers lost the first affair at the Rebels, 25-23, before a somewhat miracle occurrence allowed LSU to defeat the Volunteers, 16-14.
Former LSU offensive lineman Will Blackwell recalled his memories of both, as his humorous interactions with fellow lineman T-Bob Hebert were part of both of those chaotic finishes.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.