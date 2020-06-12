SCAM ALERT: Use caution when answering calls from alleged fraud detection departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people use apps like Venmo, PayPal, or Zelle because it’s convenient. Their purpose is to share money between friends or family, but is the price of convenience worth getting thousands of dollars stolen out of your bank account?
It happened to one Baton Rouge area woman and experts warn it can happen to anyone.
Rachel Kessler is an accountant and an office manager at a CPA firm. She’s always wary of answering calls from phone numbers she doesn’t know.
A few weeks ago, she received a call from someone saying they’re with Venmo’s Fraud Detection Department.
“I was suspicious at the very beginning, clearly, so I know right off the bat because that’s how I always am. I don’t give out any kind of information over the phone, just like I told you like I’ve hung up on my bank and stuff before if I feel like they were asking me too much," said Kessler.
The caller told her they were seeing multiple large transactions going through her Venmo account and asked Kessler whether she was sending or receiving this money.
She told them she did not authorize any of these transactions, so they told her they would cancel them.
“I didn’t give them any personal information, so none of my bank information or phone number of anything and they said, ‘Okay, well we’re going to send you a code to your phone to verify your identity,’" she said. "Just repeat it back to us and we’re going to stop the transactions.”
The only information she provided was that verification code. After she hung up, the transactions started coming out of her account. Kessler didn’t think anything of it because the caller told her to expect them. She thought they were going to take care of it.
“Anytime you make a transaction on Venmo, you get an email and then actually mine comes up on my phone, so it was just immediate within 30 minutes. Even took my bank account off and logged out, but they had already gotten a lot," Kessler explained.
She says thousands of dollars were withdrawn from her bank account. Kessler contacted her bank to let them know and to begin the process of reporting fraud and getting that money back. She also tried to contact Venmo.
“I was trying through the app and I couldn’t get any numbers. All you do in their app is they send you to the chat, so finally after a day or two, I did go online and they have a number, but immediately when you call, they say due to COVID, our phones are shut down," she said.
Kessler is sharing her story because this could happen to anyone, even an accountant who takes extra precautions to keep her own information safe.
Carmen Million is the CEO and president of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana. She says she gets calls about this from victims of all backgrounds.
“It doesn’t matter how smart you are, it doesn’t matter what your background or your education is, if the situation is right, if the timing is right, if it’s something familiar to you, anybody can be a victim of a scam," said Million. "This just proves it. We’re all vulnerable. These scammers are very good. They’re very intelligent. They know what they are doing and they know how to make you feel and think that what they’re telling you is legitimate.”
As convenient as these digital wallet apps can be, it’s also another method for scammers to try to steal your money.
“Technology can be great and it can be just as awful. It can debilitate you," Kessler said.
Kessler says it will be a while before she uses Venmo again and plans to stick with using cash or checks for now. She has been in constant communication with her bank and with Venmo to get her money back. Kessler explained some of it has been returned to her, but she’s still waiting for a final resolution.
Million recommends only exchanging money through these apps with family or friends.
She also recommends linking a credit card instead of a bank account.
“If it’s a credit card, you can dispute it before it’s paid. You have a little better protection there, but in most cases, you need to be responsible for checking those things out,” Million said. “Understand that Venmo was set up to be used between family and friends that you actually know.”
If you have been a victim of a scam like this, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau’s online Scam Tracker.
