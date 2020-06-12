Registration now open for Spark Box summer initiative free activity kits for kids

According to its website, Spark Box is a series of activity kits for ages 6 to 8 that allows kids to use their creativity to be innovative while understanding the world around them. The goal is to be intentional about guiding each kid on their journey to become a better self, for themselves and the world they live in. Each box comes completely equipped with supplies such as crayons, a pencil, and other craft items to complete activities. The boxes contain 30-minute to 1-hour activities that focus on vocabulary, critical thinking skills, social awareness, mental wellness, health, and civic engagement.