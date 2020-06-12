Registration now open for Spark Box summer initiative free activity kits for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attention parents! Registration is now open for community activist, Boo Milton’s, Spark Box summer initiative for kids.
According to its website, Spark Box is a series of activity kits for ages 6 to 8 that allows kids to use their creativity to be innovative while understanding the world around them. The goal is to be intentional about guiding each kid on their journey to become a better self, for themselves and the world they live in. Each box comes completely equipped with supplies such as crayons, a pencil, and other craft items to complete activities. The boxes contain 30-minute to 1-hour activities that focus on vocabulary, critical thinking skills, social awareness, mental wellness, health, and civic engagement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has of course put kids out of school, and has left many with a lack of engaging activities.
Six-hundred free activity kits will be given to registered kids. The activity kits will be given out Sunday, June 14 at 2:30 p.m. at BREC Milton J. Womack Park, located at 6201 Florida Blvd. Kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Kits for the first 200 registered will be reserved.
Milton says 2,400 kits will be distributed throughout the summer. This is the first of many distribution events. More kits will be distributed on the following Sundays: June 28, July 12, and July 26.
Parents with questions can email teamspark@sparkboxme.com for more information.
Click here to register.
