QB Walker Howard commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU has their quarterback for the class of 2022 with commitment from Walker Howard on Friday. Howard plays QB for St. Thomas More out of Lafayette.
247 Sports recruiting service ranks Howard the nation’s No. 3 pro-style quarterback for the 2022 class.
“A lot of coaches told me I was No. 1, but it felt different for me. I’m a Louisiana kid, and I grew up going to LSU games with my dad and family. We love the environment, and I grew up dreaming about being a Tiger. So seeing it become a reality is awesome, I’m excited,” Walker Howard told Rivals recruiting.
Walker’s father, Jamie, played quarterback at LSU from 1992-95. Howard threw for 6,158 yards, and 34 touchdowns with the Tigers.
Walker measures 6-foot-2, weighing in at a 190 pounds. Howard hasn’t started a varsity game for the Cougars. He backed up Caleb Holstein the last two seasons. Holstein is now at Louisiana Tech.
LSU has three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster. Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, and TJ Finley. Garrett Nussmeier out of Texas committed to the Tigers’ 2021 class.
Howard is the fifth commit for LSU’s 2022 class. The other four are: Cornerback Khamauri Rogers, wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen, Jr.
