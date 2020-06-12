Phase 2 begins Saturday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Phase 2 will begin in New Orleans Saturday to the delight of many business owners.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says New Orleans must face tougher restrictions surrounding COVID-19 but did praise the continued decline in new cases.
Many restaurants and retailers have already been letting in patrons under the strict guidelines of Phase 1. Phase 2 will help ease up even more to bring in 50 percent of their capacity, while other businesses like bars that don’t serve food and casinos will be able to open for the first time.
The city will coincide with the state in other areas like gyms, barbers and salons which can all open with 50 percent capacity and social distancing in place.
Many places will also require face coverings.
Guidelines in the city that will differ from the state will be movie theaters and churches can only have up to 50 percent of their capacity or up to 250 people, whichever is smaller.
And indoor and outdoor venues can also re-open with up to 100 people and special permits.
The New Orleans Health Department says it’s safe to move to Phase 2, especially because of the work and testing the city has done, leading to more than a 95 percent decrease in new cases in the city since peaking in April. But city leaders say we still can’t let our guard down.
“We are allowing the freedom to open up our businesses, our bars to open up at 25 percent. And while we’re doing that, we’re also asking them to follow the guidelines,” says Cantrell. “If they do not, then we will have to act swiftly in regards to closure but that is a process initiated by code enforcement.”
Gatherings such as weddings and funerals are limited to 100 people.
With the city being one of the initial hotspots for the COVID-19 virus, officials said they need to wait to confirm that Orleans Parish did not experience a spike in cases after moving into Phase 1.
