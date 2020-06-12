One man dead in shooting on N. Ardenwood Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of North Ardenwood Drive that left one man dead.
According to BRPD the shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Friday, June 12. Deontre Phillip, 20, was transported to a local hospital were he later died.
Officials state that they believe the shooting may be drug related.
This investigation remains ongoing. No further information was provided.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
