LWC urges residents to be patient, while some still haven’t received benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large number of people out of jobs are still looking for help from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
"It’s just really frustrating,” said Ritney Sellers.
Sellers says it has been tough meeting her financial obligations after being let got from her job at a plant. She filed for unemployment in late April, but says she’s still waiting.
“It’s saying it’s processing; that’s not even giving me any information,” Sellers said. “Trying to check the status and its processing is not even helping me.”
Sellers also does construction on the side, but she says business has been slow lately.
“A better system needs to be implemented," said Sellers. "People’s bills don’t stop for nobody.”
According to LWC’s website first time unemployment claims topped 21,000 for the week ending June 6. In addition to more than 300,000 continued claims from previous weeks.
An LWC representative tells WAFB they are not able to give immediate updates on claims that are still being processed; however, he says they are working to resolve all claims swiftly and expects to have more information in the coming days.
