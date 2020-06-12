Air Med responds after boating accident in Plaquemine leaves woman injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a boating accident at Jack Miller’s Landing Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, June 12. A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says the accident involved one boat and at least one person was hurt.
Emergency officials say a 55-year-old woman was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital with head, back, neck, and ankle injuries. The man on the boat injured his elbow, but was not taken to the hospital. Emergency officials say the boat hit a log in the water and the woman flew to the front of the boat.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
