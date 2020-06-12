Health workers monitor COVID-19 as cases increase for third day straight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 400+ coronavirus cases reported for 3rd day in a row from the Louisiana State Department of health.
At one time, the New Orleans metro area was one of the epicenters of coronavirus outbreaks in the country. State, parish, and city leaders worked tirelessly to reduce the spread and residents listened, ultimately flattening the curve.
“I feel that you see people wearing masks, people doing their best here and I think that’s in part because people in New Orleans saw what an out-of-control COVID outbreak can look like,” Dr. Joseph Kanter said.
Outside of the metro area, both testing and case numbers are on the rise. Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department says the New Orleans metro area did so well in controlling the spread its almost an outlier compared to the rest of the state. Which is why they're paying close attention to this new case growth.
“Lake Charles, Monroe, Alexandria, there is some concern that cases might be spreading and we’re keeping close watch on the data to see where it goes, the increase in case counts it’s just one measure of a number of measures that we try to look at to get a feel of what’s happening,” Kanter said.
Kanter says while numbers may be on the rise, hospital workers have learned how to better care for those patients.
“We’re getting patients off of ventilators quicker receiving ventilator use and some paper cases were getting patients out of the hospital quicker more are surviving their hospital,” Kanter said.
“The virus is going to do with the virus does the virus spreads through people,” health educator, Dr. Eric Griggs said.
Griggs emphasizes nothing has changed with the virus, it’s still around and still very transmissible.
But he says the public especially needs to remember its dangers, and how to protect against it and personal responsibility as the state moves to phase two.
“People are anxious, they want to be outside, they want to get together they want to be socially connected and are physically connected… wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and relax,” Griggs said.
