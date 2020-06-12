Grand Isle Police issues warning, NWS works on new software after 6 drownings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Grand Isle police chief has a word of warning for beach goers as we head into a busy weekend.
After six drownings in six weeks, police mark off potentially dangers areas, this while the National Weather Service (NWS) says they’re working on a system to help avoid drownings.
Another beautiful weekend is expected on Grand Isle’s beaches, but sometimes, looks can be deceiving.
“The last six weeks have been something we’ve never experienced,” said Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry.
Two days ago, Chris Boudreaux of Galliano became the latest drowning victim after saving his 6-year-old grandson, Zane.
“The current kept picking up hard. I tried, but I couldn’t get to him,” said Zane’s father, Derrick Griffin.
Grand Isle Police have now set up life jacket stations and have closed off large stretches of beach near rocks and levees recently decimated by tropical storms.
"We are going to all the businesses and putting up posters on the doors to be where of the rocks," said Landry.
Engineers are constantly working to prevent erosion on Grand Isle, but the NWS says some of those efforts could actually be making rip currents worse.
“If you have minor changes, like jetties or piers, all these things can add a risk when it comes to rip current,” said Ben Schott with the NWS.
Weather service experts in Slidell are now fine-tuning a new tool which could predict rip currents for local beach goers, as it’s already doing in Alabama and Florida.
“The Florida rip currents are the number one related weather death in that state, more than hurricanes, floods, lightning, and tornadoes,” said Fox 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard.
"I think we will have the program up and running later this summer. We're doing in-house training right now," said Schott
The new predictive software is welcome news on Grand Isle, where police officers now carry rescue equipment in their personal vehicles when they are not on patrol.
"I think that will be a huge advantage for us," said Landry.
Grand Isle first responders are telling beach goers to avoid the water unless they’re wearing a personal flotation device. Derek Griffin says it likely would’ve saved his stepfather.
“If he had one on, he would’ve kept his face above water and he probably would’ve made it,” said Griffin.
Warning signs are up, and Grand Isle Police hopes visitors heed them.
While Grand Isle Police has responded to six drownings in recent weeks, they say they have also been part of six successful rescues.
