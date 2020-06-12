Former SU band director faces federal charges for allegedly pocketing money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern University band director Nathan Haymer, 42, faces federal embezzlement charges after allegedly pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for the university’s band.
Haymer’s charges stem from allegations that, on more than a dozen occasions, Haymer submitted false documents such as fictitious and forged invoices for expenses that did not exist.
Haymer’s alleged fraud happened between November 2016 through March of 2018, according to official documents.
Southern University dismissed Haymer in 2018 after he was unable to answer questions about the whereabouts of money collected for the program.
An audit performed by state officials details the allegations against Haymer extensively. Read that audit by clicking the link here.
