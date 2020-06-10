FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great June weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We simply couldn’t ask for much better weather as we head into the middle of June.
Again this morning, starting out in the mid/upper 60°s, a few degrees below the normal for this time of year and all the more noticeable because of low humidity!
Your Friday looks like it will be a beauty – more sunshine, light winds from the NE, and a daytime high of 88°.
Overnight, clear and mild – a low dropping to 67°.
Beautifully sunny skies will be the rule of the weekend, perhaps a bit warmer – highs topping out in the lower 90°s.
