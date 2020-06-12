FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend with low humidity ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a nice Friday and it will stay quite comfortable into the evening under clear skies.
Saturday starts off mainly clear and comfortable, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day, with highs getting up do around 90° across the capital region.
Sunday shapes up much the same, although maybe just a little warmer and a tad more humid. After a morning start in the upper 60s to near 70° Sunday, afternoon temperatures will reach 90° to the lower 90s. The Storm Team will also add a “token 10%” rain chance to the Sunday afternoon forecast. If a shower or two does develop during the afternoon, they will most likely occur closer to the coast.
The First Alert forecast for next week remains mainly dry through Friday. Morning starts will be in the upper 60s to near 70° for the Red Stick from Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs those three days will be in the low 90s. Fortunately, the humidity will stay a little lower than normal all three days.
By the end of the work week, however, air flow off the Gulf will result in rising humidity, as well as an uptick in rain chances. Expect spotty to isolated showers Friday afternoon, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both weekend days. Morning minimum temperatures will be in the low 70s all three days, with afternoon highs running around 90° to the lower 90s, making it feel like Louisiana summer just in time for the official start to the summer season (Saturday, June 20).
