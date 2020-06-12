FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend with low humidity ahead

By the end of the work week, however, air flow off the Gulf will result in rising humidity, as well as an uptick in rain chances. Expect spotty to isolated showers Friday afternoon, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both weekend days. Morning minimum temperatures will be in the low 70s all three days, with afternoon highs running around 90° to the lower 90s, making it feel like Louisiana summer just in time for the official start to the summer season (Saturday, June 20).